UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Arrangements Reviewed In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:13 PM

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi arrangements reviewed in Sukkur

Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday reviewed all necessary arrangements to facilitate participants of processions and all other programmes which will be organized in connection with Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday reviewed all necessary arrangements to facilitate participants of processions and all other programmes which will be organized in connection with Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in Sukkur.

The arrangements are being made in consultation with elected representatives of Union Committees and organizers of the programmes on the directives of Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh.

Related Topics

Arslan Sukkur All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical Camp At Daa ..

5 minutes ago

PTCL supports NIC Peshawar on graduation of its fi ..

12 minutes ago

Pound steady after EU grants Brexit extension

2 minutes ago

Bangladesh cricketers earn pay rise after strike

2 minutes ago

15 killed in northern Burkina Faso attack

2 minutes ago

Putin, Merkel Discuss Gas Transit Voa Ukraine in C ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.