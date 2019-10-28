Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Arrangements Reviewed In Sukkur
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:13 PM
Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday reviewed all necessary arrangements to facilitate participants of processions and all other programmes which will be organized in connection with Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in Sukkur
The arrangements are being made in consultation with elected representatives of Union Committees and organizers of the programmes on the directives of Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh.