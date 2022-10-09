Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :The birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was celebrated peacefully on Sunday in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Noshehro Feroze and other districts of northern Sindh amid tight security arrangements.

Special prayers were offered for progress, prosperity and well being of Muslim Ummah on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

A heavy contingent of police and other law enforcement agencies were present in every nook and corner of Sukkur and Khairpur during processions to avoid any untoward incident.

Ex Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh, SSP Sukkur along with other police officials were continuously visiting all sensitive areas to check security arrangements.

In Sukkur, the Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions, which started from Shaikhsheen Road Sukkur, traveled on the marked routes to encircle the whole city and culminated at the same point. The processions reached at the set destinations amid strict security and concluded peacefully with disbursement of the participants.

In Khairpur, the traditional Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) processions were also taken out from Jamia Masjid Hamadia amid the tight security and culminated at the same place.Foolproof security arrangements were made in Khairpur.Over 500 personnel of the police and Rangers were deployed and the route of the procession was monitored by CCTV cameras.

All adjacent roads on the route of the procession were also decorated with colorful flags, placards and banners. Candles and oil lamps (Chiragan) are lit on the eve of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal to welcome the Prophet's arrival and to celebrate his birth.

According to Central Committee of Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Shikarpur, more than fifty processions from different routes merged into the main rally.

In Jacobabad, the cultural organizations had planned special calligraphy exhibition and competitions of Naat and Qirat by involving students and youngsters to guide them about the significance of this day.

Sweets distributed in orphanages, widow and destitute homes, disabled and handicapped person homes and among prisoners in the Ghotki, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Noshehroferoze and other big and small towns of the northern Sindh People took active part in the rallies while celebrating birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). The religious scholars shed light on the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on the occasion. They urged people to follow the footsteps of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) if they want to lead a good life.

People decorated their houses and streets and distributed free food and drinks in bulk on this special day to express their love and devotion for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The local newspapers and magazines brought out special issues while the FM Channels airing special programs highlighting the sanctity and significance of the day.

The district administrations made extraordinary security arrangements for rallies and processions while Sindh Government has imposed ban on pillion riding in the region as part of security arrangements.