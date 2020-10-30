Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated at Panahgahs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) arranged special Milad events in all Panahgahs of the Federal capital on Friday under the aegis of Ehsaas to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar joined religious celebrations to pay homage to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) through visiting Panagah at Mandi More in Islamabad.

Dr Nishtar spent the special day with labourers and daily wage earners.

This was Dr. Nishtar's first public appearance after her recent recovery from COVID-19, said a news release.

COVID-19 safety measures and social distancing were the hallmarks of these ceremonies. Special meals were served to those residing at Panagahs in Islamabad on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

In her message, Dr. Sania Nishtar congratulated the labourers and daily wage earners on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi and urged the need for following the teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) to create an environment of peace and harmony in the country.

She continued, "In line with the vision to transform Pakistan into a welfare state, Prime Minister Imran Khan has given special instructions to upgrade the living and catering standards of Panagahs nationwide. Panagah standards developed by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal under Ehsaas are being implemented in the federal capital and these standards will be improved countrywide along the lines of those formulated for Islamabad Panagahs.

" Prayers, naats and speeches all took place before the lunch was served at the culmination of these events.

Panagahs had been decorated and illuminated with colourful buntings and lights. Apart from decorations, different kinds of sweets were also distributed at the occasion.

To serve the labourers with quality and dignity, more than hundred Panagahs have been set up by the government so far to serve laborers and daily wagers who need shelter.

Panagahs not only provide complimentary shelter to the needy but also a two-time meal for the deserving.

Later, Dr. Nishtar visited Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centre (Orphanage) at H-13 in Islamabad to meet and greet Eid Milad-un-Nabi to the resident orphans being supported under Ehsaas. Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centres established by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal provide quality care and education to orphans across Pakistan.

"This is the first time in the history of the country that Ehsaas Orphans and Orphanges' Committee has developed basic operating standards to ensure quality care and service at all orphanages in the country.

These standards are in their last stages of finalization and will be implemented soon nationwide", Dr. Nishtar said.

She also interacted with the children and reviewed the arrangements at the centre. Aon Abbas Buppi, Managing Director Pakistan Bait ul Mal was also present.