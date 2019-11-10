UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrated In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 02:30 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Special arrangement has been held to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal and zest here on Sunday.

Two main processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi were taken out from Milad Chowk and Sirani Masjid which passed through Giri Ganj Bazaar, Shahi Bazaar, Farid Gate, Circular Road, Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk and concluded at their commencing points.

A large number of people proceeded with the processions on cycles, motorcycles, cars, vans, tractors and trollies.

People were carrying flags and banners and recited Durood-o-Salaam while Naat Khwans recited Naats throughout the way.

Other processions were also taken out from various parts of Bahawalpur district.

People have decorated mosques, houses and streets with green flags and lights to express their love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Special security arrangements were made by District Police and police personnel accompanied the procession throughout the route.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Traffic Bahawalpur Zahid Majeed told APP that special traffic management plan was devised for the processions.

He told that the flow of traffic was not affected during the processions due to the special plan. Motorbike ambulances and emergency vehicles of Rescue 1122 accompanied the processions to tackle any untoward situation.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 Sunday Mosque From Love

Recent Stories

Union Coop announces total transactions through it ..

1 minute ago

ABLF and ASSOCHAM sign agreement to strengthen UAE ..

16 minutes ago

Strata celebrates decade of global aircraft parts ..

31 minutes ago

First Capesize vessel sails from EGA’s GAC in Gu ..

1 hour ago

Dana Gas’s collections rises 16.7% to AED844 mil ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 10, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.