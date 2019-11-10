Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Special arrangement has been held to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal and zest here on Sunday.

Two main processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi were taken out from Milad Chowk and Sirani Masjid which passed through Giri Ganj Bazaar, Shahi Bazaar, Farid Gate, Circular Road, Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk and concluded at their commencing points.

A large number of people proceeded with the processions on cycles, motorcycles, cars, vans, tractors and trollies.

People were carrying flags and banners and recited Durood-o-Salaam while Naat Khwans recited Naats throughout the way.

Other processions were also taken out from various parts of Bahawalpur district.

People have decorated mosques, houses and streets with green flags and lights to express their love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Special security arrangements were made by District Police and police personnel accompanied the procession throughout the route.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Traffic Bahawalpur Zahid Majeed told APP that special traffic management plan was devised for the processions.

He told that the flow of traffic was not affected during the processions due to the special plan. Motorbike ambulances and emergency vehicles of Rescue 1122 accompanied the processions to tackle any untoward situation.