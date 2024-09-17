Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrated In Nawab Shah
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 10:40 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Like other parts of the country Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) was also celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Nawab Shah.
The main procession was taken out from the main Jama Masjid Eidgah under the supervision of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat which passed through different routes from Maling Masjid Jam Sahib Road, Hussaini Road, Maryam Road, over the old bridge and culminated to Gol Chakra.
Religious scholars delivered speeches in honour of the Prophet ((PBUH) and shed light on the life and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).
