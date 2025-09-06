Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrated In Sargodha
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi,marking the 1500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was celebrated with great fervor and devotion in Sargodha on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson,a total of 18 procession including a grand procession was taken out, attracting millions of devotees who participated with great zeal and enthusiasm, illuminating the entire city with the light of love for the Prophet (PBUH).
The procession began at Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan Awan office site and culminated at the Shaheen Chowk where notable scholars, including Commissioner Sargodha and Deputy Commissioner(DC) Sargodha Muhammad Wasim, and ulma, shared the virtues and teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), filling the hearts of participants with faith and love.
In his address,Commissioner Sargodha highlighted the significance of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, the day when Allah sent His greatest blessing,Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), to the world.
He emphasized that the Prophet's teachings are based on justice,equality,brotherhood and love and that Eid Milad-un-Nabi reminds us to mold our lives according to the exemplary character of the Prophet (PBUH).
The Commissioner also underscored the importance of spreading the universal message of peace and love of islam and ensuring that the city's atmosphere is filled with the spirit of celebration and devotion during this blessed occasion.
Jahanzeb Khan Awan mentioned that special arrangements were made for security and other facilities during the procession to ensure that citizens could participate in the celebrations with complete peace of mind.
The security situation remained alert during the event as 1500 police men were deployed on the duty.
The city was decorated with lights,banners and screens displaying messages of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and cleanliness arrangements were ensured to make the city a fitting venue for the celebrations.
The event reflected the strong bond of the community and their commitment to celebrating the birth of the Prophet (PBUH) with grandeur and fervor.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated in Sargodha50 seconds ago
-
1500th Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious fervor53 seconds ago
-
Defence Day a bright symbol of our sacrifice, unity: Awais Leghari55 seconds ago
-
Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly visits flood-hit areas in Bahawalpur11 minutes ago
-
Police set up help desks at all flood relief camps:DPO21 minutes ago
-
September 6: a historic day of courage and bravery, when nation made Pakistan invincible: Mohsin Naq ..41 minutes ago
-
PERA force recovers 27,000 maunds wheat from hoarders41 minutes ago
-
Urban flooding eased in Gujrat through disposal system51 minutes ago
-
APHC greets Pakistan on Defense Day, pays tribute to 1965 war heroes51 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister to announce relief package for flood victims soon:Minister1 hour ago
-
SA Speaker visits Sukkur Barrage, briefed on flood situation, reviews rescue and relief measures1 hour ago
-
Gandapur congratulates Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, urges adherence to Prophet's teachings1 hour ago