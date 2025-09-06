Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi,marking the 1500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was celebrated with great fervor and devotion in Sargodha on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,a total of 18 procession including a grand procession was taken out, attracting millions of devotees who participated with great zeal and enthusiasm, illuminating the entire city with the light of love for the Prophet (PBUH).

The procession began at Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan Awan office site and culminated at the Shaheen Chowk where notable scholars, including Commissioner Sargodha and Deputy Commissioner(DC) Sargodha Muhammad Wasim, and ulma, shared the virtues and teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), filling the hearts of participants with faith and love.

In his address,Commissioner Sargodha highlighted the significance of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, the day when Allah sent His greatest blessing,Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), to the world.

He emphasized that the Prophet's teachings are based on justice,equality,brotherhood and love and that Eid Milad-un-Nabi reminds us to mold our lives according to the exemplary character of the Prophet (PBUH).

The Commissioner also underscored the importance of spreading the universal message of peace and love of islam and ensuring that the city's atmosphere is filled with the spirit of celebration and devotion during this blessed occasion.

Jahanzeb Khan Awan mentioned that special arrangements were made for security and other facilities during the procession to ensure that citizens could participate in the celebrations with complete peace of mind.

The security situation remained alert during the event as 1500 police men were deployed on the duty.

The city was decorated with lights,banners and screens displaying messages of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and cleanliness arrangements were ensured to make the city a fitting venue for the celebrations.

The event reflected the strong bond of the community and their commitment to celebrating the birth of the Prophet (PBUH) with grandeur and fervor.