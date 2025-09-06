Open Menu

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrated With Devotion In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with devotion in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Eid Milad-un-Nabi was observed with great enthusiasm and devotion in Billitung Kohat and Kohat. A grand procession was taken out, which passed through the main bazaar and culminated at Pir Baba Ziarat, attracting a large number of devotees of the Prophet (PBUH), the local correspondent of APP reported this from Kohat on Saturday.

According to the details, the celebrations included setting up of sabils, flag hoisting, and Naat gatherings, which added to the festive spirit.

These events provided a platform for people to come together and pay tribute to the Prophet (PBUH). The gatherings were marked by recitations of Naats and other forms of devotion.

The celebrations concluded with special prayers being offered for the security, progress, and unity of the nation, as well as for the welfare of flood victims. Strict security arrangements were made by the police to ensure a peaceful and smooth celebration.

APP/azq/378

