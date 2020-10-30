Eid Milad-un -Nabi celebrated with religious fervor, enthusiasm in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Eid Milad-un -Nabi was celebrated with great religious fervor and enthusiasm in Attock to commemorate birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The city was decorated with colorful buntings and flags bearing the name of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

On the occasion special lighting was carried out on government and private buildings. A special ceremony organised by Markazi Seerat Committee Attock was held at Liaqat Shaheed Stadium Attock .

On the occasion Member National Assembly from Attock, Maj (R) Tahir Sadiq (PTI) and guest of honour DC Ali Anan Qamar, DPO Syed Khalid Hamdani were also present.

Maj(R) Tahir Sadiq threw light on the life of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW). He said our Holy Prophet is a blessing for whole the humanity and Almighty Allah created this world only for His beloved Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

They emphasized all Muslims to follow in letter and spirit teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) to be successful in life and here after.

Later a Milad procession was led by MNA Maj Tahir Sadiq, DC Ali Anan Qamar, President Anjuman e Tajiran Rashid ur Rehman, President Markazi Seerat Committee Attock Haji Muhammad Almas, Vice president Haji Aqmal, Maulana Ghulam Muhammad saqqidue, Raffaqat Haqani, other Office bearers of markazi seerat committee and people from different walk of life.

Participants were holding flags and banners inscribed with the name of Holy Prophet .The participants were reciting Naats. Almost 130 milad parties from Attock and surrounding areas participated in the procession.

While 115 Milad processions have been taken out in whole district Attock in which 10 category A, 13 category B and 92 of category C.

Police said to maintain security during Milad processions, 5 DSPs, 12 SHOs, 62 inspectors , 70 ASPs, 145 head constables, 800 constables have been deputed for fool proof security.

Beside the department of fire brigade, civil defense and bomb disposal squad, all hospitals and Edhi centers were on high alert during milad processions.