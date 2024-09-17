Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Lahorites celebrated the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, the birth anniversary of the beloved Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) with religious zeal and fervour.

The day dawned with 21-gun salute in the provincial capital as Pak Army presented the gun salute. The Pak Army Jawans raised slogans of Allah-o-Akbar, Ya Rasool Allah (SAWW) and Pakistan Zindabad.

Prayers were also offered in different mosques of the city for peace, progress and prosperity of the country. The main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi was taken out from Railway station, which concluded outside Data Darbar, after passing through its traditional routes. Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan also participated in the main procession.

A large number of people of all age groups participated in the procession with religious zeal. The participants raised slogan of Allah-o-Akbar, Ya Rasool Allah (SAWW), recited Darood Sharif besides Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAWW).

People showered rose petals on the participants in the procession, while special cleanliness arrangements were made on the routes. Speakers highlighted the significance of the day besides presenting glorious tribute to the benefactor of the humanity, the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Besides the main procession, small and big rallies were also taken out from Outfall Road, Ferozpur Road, Chungi Amar Sadhu and other parts of the city. Different Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) programmes were also held which were attended by a large number of people. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also attended the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) ceremony in the provincial capital and highlighted the importance of following the glorious teachings of beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz extended greetings to the Muslims on the auspicious occasion of birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). In her message, the chief minister said, "The birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the most propitious happening in the entire human history". She said "Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), who is the benefactor of the all mankind, emerged as a supreme example for the whole world through his immaculate character and 'Uswa-e-Husna' and introduced an exemplary socio-economic order. There is a need that exemplary state of Madinah should be remembered by all of us today so that we could solve our problems in the light of lifestyle of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)," she added. She said Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) taught the human beings about golden principles of love, peace, affection, equality, justice and respect of humanity. The menace of injustice, cruelty and lawlessness could be eradicated by following the golden teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). "Pakistan can be made a citadel of peace and harmony by following 'Uswa-e-Husna' of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)," she asserted.

Various buildings and different educational institutes had been illuminated in the city. People decorated and illuminated their homes and bazaars, set up 'Sabeels' and 'Langar' (free food). Beautifully prepared replicas of 'Khana Kaba' and Roza-e-Rasool had also been placed in different bazaars for the viewers.

Foolproof security arrangements were put in place in the city to avoid any untoward incident on this auspicious occasion.