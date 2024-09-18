Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour here on Tuesday.

All the roads, streets, houses, buildings, mosques in the city were decorated with colourful lights and buntings. Similarly, the government and semi-government buildings and offices were also decorated beautifully.

The main procession of Milad-un-Nabi (PUBH) was taken out from Jamia Masjid Road which passed through its traditional routes, Circular Road, Waris Khan, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Liaquat Bagh, Iqbal Road, Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar and Eidgah Sharif, Sadiqabad, Adaila Road, Dhamial, Hayyal, Jorian, Gulshanabad, Morgah, Pirwadhai, IJP Road, Commercial Market, Saddar, Murree Road, Chah Sultan amid foolproof security.

The participants were holding models of Khana Kahba and Masjid-e-Nabvi besides reciting Naat Sharif and Qirat.

While, different Naat and Milad Committees arranged Naat and Qirat competitions in almost all the areas.

The winners have been awarded with cash prizes, trophies and other gifts.

Religious scholars and ulema highlighted the significance of the occasion and urged the people to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to achieve success in life as well as the life hereafter.

People set up langars and sabeels of sweet water/milk at different points of procession routes on the occasion whereas tea and qehwa were also served among the devotees.

Tight security arrangements were made by the police following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani by deputing some more than 5,000 policemen to avoid any untoward incident. no person was allowed to stand on rooftops of the buildings along the routes.

The participants of the processions were passed through walk-through gates to avoid any untoward incident. CCTV cameras were also installed on the routes of main processions to monitor the movement of suspect elements.

City Traffic Police diverted all the traffic on alternative routes to facilitate the participants of the processions as per traffic plan announced by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima.

Earlier, Commissioner Aamir Khattak along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa visited various routes of Eid Milad processions. Members of the Divisional Peace Committee expressed satisfaction over the security and administrative measures.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 remain high alert to avoid any untoward incident.