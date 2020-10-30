Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with traditional fervour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated across the country on Friday with traditional zeal and fervor to pay homage to the Holy Prophet (SAWW) by disseminating his teaching across the globe.

The day, a public holiday, dawned with a 31 and 21 gun salute in the Federal and provincial capitals, respectively. Special prayers were offered in mosques in Fajr prayers for upholding and flourishing of islam and religious teachings, unity, solidarity, progress and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

In Islamabad, the Central Milad Procession were taken out from Bhutto cricket Ground, near Sitara Market , Sector G-7. While numerous small processions joined the main procession. The Milad procession was culminated near shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Mehmud the father of Hazrat Imam Barri at Aabpara market after passing through various routes.

Various other small processions were also taken out in the federal capital. Streets and roads, as well as bazaars, shopping centres, government and private buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Manual sweeping, mechanical sweeping and washing of the major roads where procession passed was ensured earlier besides deploying special staff of sanitation directorate.

The availability of eight water tanker was ensured during the day.

Staff of 1122, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles also accompanied the procession to deal with any emergency situation. At least 2,000 sanitary workers were deployed in the federal capital to ensure waste-free surroundings at the procession routes on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi.

A National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAWW) Conference was held in Islamabad under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The opening session was chaired by President Dr. Arif Alvi while Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over the concluding session.

As part of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations, the government has decided to observe Ishq-e-Rasool (SAAW) Week from Friday (OCT 30).

TV channels and Radio Pakistan arranged special programs and newspapers published special additions in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW).

Faithful holding green flags brought out processions in all main cities of country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Jahlum, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Karachi and Peshawar and marched on the roads.