Eid-Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with zeal, fervor

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country Eid-e- Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated with religious zeal and fervor in Mirpurkhas.

Mosques, govt buildings and roads were illuminated with beautiful lights, ribbons and banners.

The participants were holding beautiful place cards, banners and also reciting durood-o-salam and naat.

Bike rallies were also carried out, bikers were holding beautiful flags and moving along with the main procession with discipline.

Meanwhile DIG Police Mirpurkhas range Zulfiqar Lark and SSP Mirpurkhas Faisal Bashir Memon reviewed arrangements for foolproof security arrangements across the district, scores of policemen were deputed on the routes of the Milad processions and rallies.

The all representatives presented in rallies organizations thanked the DIG and SSP Mirpurkhas division thanked.