UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations At Full Wing In City Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:40 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations at full wing in city Bahawalpur

Preparations for Eid Mila-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) are underway with religious zeal and fervour

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Preparations for Eid Mila-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) are underway with religious zeal and fervour.

The city has been decorated with green flags and banners inscribed with Darood Sharif and verses of Naats.

With the start of Rabi-ul-Awal, Mahafil-e-Milad are being organized at various places of the city.

The main processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) will be taken out on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal (10 November) from Milad Chowk and Sirani Masjid. The buildings are being lit up in celebration of the birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Related Topics

November Mosque From

Recent Stories

11 shopkeepers held for profiteering, using plasti ..

1 minute ago

AJK President expresses dismay over exclusion of K ..

1 minute ago

India Disagrees on Negotiated Terms of RCEP Trade ..

1 minute ago

UK's Mi5 Lowers National Terror Risk to 'Substanti ..

1 minute ago

Stock markets rally as US jobs optimism lingers

35 minutes ago

India will not join RCEP trade deal in blow to spr ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.