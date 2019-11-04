Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations At Full Wing In City Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:40 PM
Preparations for Eid Mila-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) are underway with religious zeal and fervour
The city has been decorated with green flags and banners inscribed with Darood Sharif and verses of Naats.
With the start of Rabi-ul-Awal, Mahafil-e-Milad are being organized at various places of the city.
The main processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) will be taken out on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal (10 November) from Milad Chowk and Sirani Masjid. The buildings are being lit up in celebration of the birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).