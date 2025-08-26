Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations Begin With Great Enthusiasm Across Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) As the month of Rabi ul Awal commences, Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations have started with great fervor and enthusiasm across Pakistan. The birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is being celebrated with great zeal, as people decorate their homes, mosques, and streets with lights and banners.
In major cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, the celebrations have already begun, with people gathering in large numbers to participate in milad mehfils and other events.
These gatherings are filled with the recitation of naats and Quranic verses, creating a spiritual atmosphere that resonates with the message of love and compassion.
Fatima a resident of Islmabad said "I love celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi because it reminds me of the Prophet's teachings and the importance of kindness and generosity". She told that they decorate their homes, participate in milad mehfils, and distribute sweets among our neighbors and the poor as It's a time to come together and reflect on our values. "By engaging in acts of charity and kindness, we can embody the Prophet's teachings and create a more compassionate society", she stated.
A participant in a milad mehfil Rabiya said "Eid Milad-un-Nabi is not just a celebration; it's an opportunity for us to come together and make a positive impact in our communities".
She added that they gather to remember the Prophet's life and teachings, and to learn from his example as it's a time for them to reflect on their actions and strive to be better individuals.
She further stated that Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a special occasion for them to reconnect with their faith and community. As the celebrations continue, people are also taking to the streets to participate in processions and rallies. These events are marked by the chanting of slogans and the recitation of naats, creating a sense of unity and solidarity among the participants.
The government has taken various measures to ensure the smooth conduct of these celebrations, including security arrangements and the organization of public events.
As the celebrations progress, people are also engaging in acts of charity and kindness, reflecting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) teachings on compassion and generosity.
Many are distributing food and clothing to the poor, while others are visiting hospitals and orphanages to spread joy and happiness.
As the month-long celebrations continue, people across Pakistan are coming together to honor and promote a culture of peace, love, and compassion.
The festivities are a testament to the enduring impact of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s teachings and the strong bonds of community that exist in Pakistan.
