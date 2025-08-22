Eid Milad-un- Nabi Celebrations: DC Sukkur hold key meeting

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Nadir Shahzad Khan on Friday chaired a crucial meeting at his office to discuss arrangements for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations. The meeting was attended by senior officials from various departments, including law enforcement, health, and local government.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the police department to ensure foolproof security arrangements during the celebrations. He emphasized the need for CCTV surveillance and adequate police presence to maintain law and order.

The DC Sukkur instructed the health department to ensure 24/7 availability of doctors, paramedical staff, and medicines in hospitals. He also directed the setup of blood donation camps and the presence of ambulances and fire brigade vehicles along procession routes.

He directed the municipal authorities to ensure proper sanitation, street lighting, and drainage during the celebrations.

DC Sukkur instructed the Sui Southern Gas Company and electricity department to ensure uninterrupted services during the celebrations.

He e emphasized the importance of coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders to ensure peaceful and harmonious celebrations. He directed all Assistant Commissioners to hold meetings in their respective tehsils to address issues and ensure smooth celebrations.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to make the Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations a success and to ensure that the city's infrastructure is well-prepared to handle the festivities.