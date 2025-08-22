Open Menu

Eid Milad-un- Nabi Celebrations: DC Sukkur Hold Key Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Eid Milad-un- Nabi Celebrations: DC Sukkur hold key meeting

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Nadir Shahzad Khan on Friday chaired a crucial meeting at his office to discuss arrangements for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations. The meeting was attended by senior officials from various departments, including law enforcement, health, and local government.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the police department to ensure foolproof security arrangements during the celebrations. He emphasized the need for CCTV surveillance and adequate police presence to maintain law and order.

The DC Sukkur instructed the health department to ensure 24/7 availability of doctors, paramedical staff, and medicines in hospitals. He also directed the setup of blood donation camps and the presence of ambulances and fire brigade vehicles along procession routes.

He directed the municipal authorities to ensure proper sanitation, street lighting, and drainage during the celebrations.

DC Sukkur instructed the Sui Southern Gas Company and electricity department to ensure uninterrupted services during the celebrations.

He e emphasized the importance of coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders to ensure peaceful and harmonious celebrations. He directed all Assistant Commissioners to hold meetings in their respective tehsils to address issues and ensure smooth celebrations.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to make the Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations a success and to ensure that the city's infrastructure is well-prepared to handle the festivities.

Recent Stories

German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

3 minutes ago
 WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from incr ..

WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress

18 minutes ago
 Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing ce ..

Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement

32 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE init ..

Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American t ..

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energ ..

ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate

2 hours ago
Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises ina ..

Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..

2 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

3 hours ago
 FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for ..

FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty

3 hours ago
 Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer dist ..

Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan

4 hours ago
 Japan's core inflation slows in July

Japan's core inflation slows in July

4 hours ago
 Study links inadequate water intake to greater str ..

Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan