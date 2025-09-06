Open Menu

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations Held At Flood Relief Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations held at flood relief camp

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations were held at Kotmomin flood relief camp during a ceremony,here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,Provincial Minister Punjab on law Malik Suhaib Ahmed Bharth was the chief guest of the ceremony.

The minister cut the cake on the occasion and spent most of his time after remaining in the flood relief camp with victims.

Bharth also reviewed the relief activities in flood relief camp .

He met with the victims and assured them that in line with special directives of Chief Minister of the Punjab Maryam Nawaz,Punjab government like the Federal government will utilize all possible resources for rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

He also threw the light on the Holy teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) saying that our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW) taught us to serve the mankind.

