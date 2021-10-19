GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :The spiritual celebrations of the Asrah Rehmat-ul-Alameen and Eid Malad-un-Nabi at the Chief Minister's Secretariat held with prayers for the security and prosperity of the country.

A large number of scholars, poets, intellectuals, elders and people participated in the celebrations.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid thanked the scholars, Naat reciters, poets, intellectuals and the people who participated in the celebrations.

Khalid Khurshid said that may Allah accept the remembrance of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and remove our difficulties and thwart the intentions of the enemy against the country. May Allah grant unity and harmony among the Muslims, he prayed.

Special prayers across Gilgit Baltistan were offered for the integrity and prosperity of the country.