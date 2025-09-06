Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations Held In Chiniot
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 10:40 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Eid Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm in Chiniot district, echoing the sentiments of the rest of the country. Federal Minister for Investment board Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh was among the notable figures who participated in the celebrations, underscoring the significance of this auspicious occasion.
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh specially returned from a visit to China to join in the Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions in Chiniot, highlighting his commitment to honoring the Prophet's legacy.
In his address to the media, Sheikh emphasized the importance of celebrating this day with collective joy and fervor.He expressed his heartfelt prayers for the nation's prosperity and improvement, attributing these aspirations to the blessings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
The main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Chiniot saw enthusiastic participation from the public, with Federal Minister Sheikh warmly welcoming the participants and distributing langar.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations held in Chiniot2 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with devotion in Kohat12 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Police rescue 8-day-old kidnapped girl in swift operation22 minutes ago
-
Grand Seerat-un-Nabi Conference Held in Kohat22 minutes ago
-
Belief in the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat( PBUH) stands as foundation of Islam: AJK President32 minutes ago
-
Boat capsizes during Chenab flood rescue: woman, 3 kids drown, infant missing52 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division visits district jail, emphasizes importance of Seerat-un-Nabi teachings1 hour ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed with religious fervour1 hour ago
-
NDMA sounds alarm over possible urban flooding in Islamabad, northern Punjab1 hour ago
-
Defense Day of Pakistan celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in Gilgit-Baltistan1 hour ago
-
60th Defence Day celebrated at Pakistani Consulate Jeddah2 hours ago
-
Pakistan embassy in Brussels commemorate Defence Day2 hours ago