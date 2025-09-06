Open Menu

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations Held In Chiniot

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 10:40 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Eid Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm in Chiniot district, echoing the sentiments of the rest of the country. Federal Minister for Investment board Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh was among the notable figures who participated in the celebrations, underscoring the significance of this auspicious occasion.

Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh specially returned from a visit to China to join in the Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions in Chiniot, highlighting his commitment to honoring the Prophet's legacy.

In his address to the media, Sheikh emphasized the importance of celebrating this day with collective joy and fervor.He expressed his heartfelt prayers for the nation's prosperity and improvement, attributing these aspirations to the blessings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Chiniot saw enthusiastic participation from the public, with Federal Minister Sheikh warmly welcoming the participants and distributing langar.

