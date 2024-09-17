Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations illuminate country with unity, devotion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Nation marked the birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) with grandeur and devotion on Tuesday, as millions across the country came together to commemorate the occasion with processions, prayers, and acts of charity.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the Federal capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals to pay homages to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The streets were filled with colorful decorations, banners, and green flags, while mosques and public buildings shone bright with fairy lights.

Special prayers were offered for the unity, solidarity, and progress of the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan.

A number of Milad processions were taken out by the believers across the federal capital like other parts of the country, carrying banners and chanting praises of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), drawing citizens from different walks of life to join in the festivities.

Besides religious gatherings, many community events were held across the city where food was distributed to the needy, following the Prophet’s message of charity and compassion.

The day was declared as a public holiday by the government, like every year. Special security plans were executed by the city administration and security forces for the celebrations, including increased security around illuminated buildings and processions.

The mobile services were also partially suspended in the areas adjacent to the main procession’s route due to security concerns.

A number of schools, colleges and universities also arranged Milad and Naat and Qirat competition during the month of Rabi ul Awal to highlight the importance of the day and educate the students about the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The extra-ordinary illumination of the public and private buildings in the federal capital on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi became the attraction for most of the residents as they visited the main Constitution and Jinnah avenues along with their families and took pictures.

Enthusiastic children wore white dresses in impressive rallies taken out with reciting darood and naats to pay glowing tributes to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him).

Mahafil-i-Naat were arranged at many of the mosques while women arranged Mehfil-e-Naats at their homes.

Besides decorating homes, offices and buildings, a large number of vehicles were also decorated with colourful buntings, flags and lights by the faithful especially youngsters.

Among many other events, a special calligraphy exhibition with regard to Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was held at Parliament House.

The exhibition was organized under the special directives of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to mark the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal who also inaugurated the exhibition.

The exhibition featured 112 unique calligraphy art-works, all created by the renowned calligrapher Wasil Shahid.

These art-works displaying the Names of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and verses from the Holy Quran were attracting a large number of visitors.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has also organized the 49th Seerat-un-Nabi Conference highlighting the significance of this blessed month in the Islamic Calendar.

Through this annual feature, the ministry promotes religious harmony, tolerance, brotherhood, equality, mutual respect for humanity, unity and reconciliation in light of the current situation in the country.

The conference was comprised over two main segments: the National Seerat and Naat Book Competition Awards Ceremony and the Seerat-un-Nabi Conference.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain addressing the event emphasized the importance of following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to enlighten the daily lives and strengthen the moral fabric of society.