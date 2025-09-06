Open Menu

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Central Procession Concludes Peacefully In Haripur

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi central procession concludes peacefully in Haripur

HARIPURP, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The central procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi was held in Haripur with religious fervor and devotion, concluding peacefully at Darul Uloom Islamia Rehmania.

The main procession set out from Darul Uloom Islamia Rehmania in the morning and, after passing through Circular Road (West), Main Bazaar, and GT Road, returned to its starting point. Citizens from Haripur city, adjoining villages, and suburban areas joined the procession in large numbers, making it a citywide celebration.

Devotees along the route recited Naats, Darood-o-Salam, and paid glowing tributes to the Holy Prophet. Participants carried green flags, banners, and buntings, while the city was decorated with electric lights and colorful illuminations in honor of the day.

Religious scholars, addressing the gathering at different spots, highlighted the significance of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal and the noble character of the Holy Prophet Muhammad. They said the Prophet’s life is a complete model for humanity, and adopting his Seerat is the guarantee of success in this world and the Hereafter.

Meanwhile, the district administration and police made strict security arrangements to ensure peace and order. Alternative traffic routes were provided to maintain traffic flow, while sanitation and other municipal services were also ensured throughout the event.

