Eid Milad-un-Nabi event held at Gomal University

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A grand ceremony in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi was held at Gomal University’s Directorate of Students Affairs here on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by Deans and heads of different departments, teachers, administrative officers and students in a large number while Khanwada Hazrat Sultan Bahu, Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Din Ammar also participated. The speakers stressed the need to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Different renowned Naat Khawan captivated the audience with heartfelt recitation of Naats, infused with love for the Prophet (PBUH).

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers expressed gratitude to Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakeebullah, Director Students Affairs Dr Nafiz Khan and university administration for organizing the special event.

They emphasized the importance of understanding the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) life for success in both this world and the hereafter.

APP/akt