Open Menu

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Event Held At Gomal University

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi event held at Gomal University

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A grand ceremony in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi was held at Gomal University’s Directorate of Students Affairs here on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by Deans and heads of different departments, teachers, administrative officers and students in a large number while Khanwada Hazrat Sultan Bahu, Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Din Ammar also participated. The speakers stressed the need to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Different renowned Naat Khawan captivated the audience with heartfelt recitation of Naats, infused with love for the Prophet (PBUH).

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers expressed gratitude to Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakeebullah, Director Students Affairs Dr Nafiz Khan and university administration for organizing the special event.

They emphasized the importance of understanding the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) life for success in both this world and the hereafter.

APP/akt

Related Topics

World Gomal Event Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

4 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

4 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

4 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

4 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

4 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

5 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

5 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

5 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

5 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan