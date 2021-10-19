Eid Milad-un-Nabi observed in Abbottabad with religious zeal and fervor

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi of the holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was celebrated with religious zeal and fervor across the Hazara division on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal on Tuesday.

Cities of the region including mosques, buildings and roads were decorated with beautiful lights, ribbons and banners. Eid Milad-un-Nabi rallies and processions started at 9 am and thousands of enthusiastic devotees of Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) gathered in the rallies.

The traditional Miladun Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies from different parts of the city came out and joined the main procession at Lady Garden, which later concluded at Main Bazaar Abbottabad.

The participants were holding beautiful place cards, banners and also reciting durood-o-salam and naat. Bike rallies were also a part of the procession, bikers were holding beautiful flags and moving along with the main procession with discipline.

On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) district administration has chalked out foolproof security arrangements all across the district, hundreds of policemen were deputed alongside the routes of the Miladun Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies.