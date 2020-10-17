Eid Milad Un Nabi On Oct 30 As Rabi Ul Awwal Moon Not Sighted
Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) would be observed on October 30 (Friday) as the Rabi ul Awwal crescent has not been sighted, said a notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.
The notification quoting Ruet e Hilal Committee's decision said that the Holy month of Rabi ul Awwal would commence from Monday,October 19,2020.