Eid Milad Un Nabi on Oct 30 as Rabi ul Awwal moon not sighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) would be observed on October 30 (Friday) as the Rabi ul Awwal crescent has not been sighted, said a notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The notification quoting Ruet e Hilal Committee's decision said that the Holy month of Rabi ul Awwal would commence from Monday,October 19,2020.