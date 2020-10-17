UrduPoint.com
Eid Milad Un Nabi On Oct 30 As Rabi Ul Awwal Moon Not Sighted

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:26 PM

Eid Milad Un Nabi on Oct 30 as Rabi ul Awwal moon not sighted

Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) would be observed on October 30 (Friday) as the Rabi ul Awwal crescent has not been sighted, said a notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) would be observed on October 30 (Friday) as the Rabi ul Awwal crescent has not been sighted, said a notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The notification quoting Ruet e Hilal Committee's decision said that the Holy month of Rabi ul Awwal would commence from Monday,October 19,2020.

