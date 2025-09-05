- Home
- Pakistan
- Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) brings communities together as demand for festive foods & decorations soars
Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH) Brings Communities Together As Demand For Festive Foods & Decorations Soars
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) As the Eid festivities fill the air, the demand for celebratory items, food and large daigh orders rises sharply across the country, with women, politicians, celebrities, and young people leading the charge in organizing Milad Mehfils and distributing food, creating a wave of unity and celebration throughout the nation.
According to retailers, online orders for daigh and festive foods have risen by 40%-50%, with local vendors and catering services also reporting higher bookings, state news channel report said.
Influencers and public figures are encouraging participation in Milad Mehfils and food distribution, highlighting the nationwide spirit of unity, celebration and sharing social media posts.
Retailers are optimistic about this year’s increased demand.
"We have seen a substantial rise in orders, and it is only getting bigger," said a local food vendor.
"Customers are placing bulk orders well in advance and we have had to scale up production to keep up with the demand.
"
Catering services have also reported similar trends, with one service noting a 60% increase in bookings for Milad events. "It is heartwarming to see such community involvement," said a catering manager. "This occasion brings people together, and we have proud to be part of these celebrations."
The sale of Milad-related items, such as decorative lights, banners, and prayer rugs, has also seen a significant increase this year.
Retailers report a sharp rise in demand for decorations to adorn homes and mosques. "We have sold out of several items, including lights and fabrics for mosques, within days of restocking," said a local retailer.
The festive spirit is evident in both the homes of the faithful and the places of worship, as people eagerly prepare to celebrate the occasion.
Recent Stories
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCHR engages parliamentary secretary on education, discrimination, minority quotas2 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) brings communities together as demand for festive foods & decorations soars3 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh3 minutes ago
-
USKT Hosts Fashion Design Thesis Display 202512 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal calls for strengthening local govts to combat climate challenges13 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews flood relief in Jalalpur Jattan32 minutes ago
-
Four-day anti-polio campaign concludes successfully in Abbottabad33 minutes ago
-
Ideals of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), key to tackle modern day challenges; says Danyal Ch33 minutes ago
-
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overflows38 minutes ago
-
SCCI mobile medical team provides relief in Khambranwala43 minutes ago
-
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 1051 minutes ago
-
KP's luminous tribute to holy Prophet (PBUH) on eve of Miladun Nabi celebrations52 minutes ago