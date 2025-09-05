Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) brings communities together as demand for festive foods & decorations soars

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) As the Eid festivities fill the air, the demand for celebratory items, food and large daigh orders rises sharply across the country, with women, politicians, celebrities, and young people leading the charge in organizing Milad Mehfils and distributing food, creating a wave of unity and celebration throughout the nation.

According to retailers, online orders for daigh and festive foods have risen by 40%-50%, with local vendors and catering services also reporting higher bookings, state news channel report said.

Influencers and public figures are encouraging participation in Milad Mehfils and food distribution, highlighting the nationwide spirit of unity, celebration and sharing social media posts.

Retailers are optimistic about this year’s increased demand.

"We have seen a substantial rise in orders, and it is only getting bigger," said a local food vendor.

"Customers are placing bulk orders well in advance and we have had to scale up production to keep up with the demand.

"

Catering services have also reported similar trends, with one service noting a 60% increase in bookings for Milad events. "It is heartwarming to see such community involvement," said a catering manager. "This occasion brings people together, and we have proud to be part of these celebrations."

The sale of Milad-related items, such as decorative lights, banners, and prayer rugs, has also seen a significant increase this year.

Retailers report a sharp rise in demand for decorations to adorn homes and mosques. "We have sold out of several items, including lights and fabrics for mosques, within days of restocking," said a local retailer.

The festive spirit is evident in both the homes of the faithful and the places of worship, as people eagerly prepare to celebrate the occasion.