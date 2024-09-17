Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 11:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Like other parts of the country Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) also celebrated in Hyderabad with religious fervour and zeal on Tuesday.
Central Milad procession was taken out from Madina Masjid siray ghaat and passing through different areas culminated at Hyder Chowk and merged in Seerat un Nabi (SAW) Conference where
Religious scholars addressed the Milad procession and emphasized upon the Unity among the Muslims and lead their life in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
As many as 42 large processions and rallies were taken out in Hyderabad to celebrate 12th Rabiul Awwal while 25 big events of mahafil-e-naat also organized on the same day.
Five of the biggest events of mehfil-e-naat took place in Bagha-e-Mustafa ground, Allama Iqbal ground, Puqqa Qila ground, Hussaini chowk Pareetabad and Town Hall Tandojam.
Three rallies were organized by Pakistani Sunni Tehreek at Haider Chowk, Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan in Phuleli and Muhammadi Masjid Bohri Jammat Khana.
The Police informed that around 2,000 cops were deployed for security of the rallies and other events.
Meanwhile,SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali along with Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abedin visited the entire city and participated in the main procession and reviewed the foolproof security arrangements made throughout the district.
District and police officers also reviewed routes of the main procession and monitored the routes of the main processions in connection with the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
The SSP issued necessary instructions regarding security matters to the officers and jawans deployed on security.
The district and police officers felicitated all the people of islam on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) and also instructed them to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Girl rape: accused arrested on CPO orders23 seconds ago
-
DC directs officers to fulfill their responsibilities in Musakhel10 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in R Y Khan with grand processions20 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated in Nawab Shah20 minutes ago
-
Open court held in R Y Khan20 minutes ago
-
Kasur celebrates Eid Milad-ul-Nabi with heartwarming tribute to special persons20 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara emphasizes stringent measures of security during inspection of Chinese Projects in Manseh ..20 minutes ago
-
Govt. confident on constitutional amendments despite temporary delay, Says Rana Sanaullah30 minutes ago
-
World Patient Safety Day observed40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan slams Afghan Consul General for disrespecting national anthem1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 252 kg drugs in seven operations1 hour ago
-
Police arrests murder accused within six hours1 hour ago