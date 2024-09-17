Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Like other parts of the country Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) also celebrated in Hyderabad with religious fervour and zeal on Tuesday.

Central Milad procession was taken out from Madina Masjid siray ghaat and passing through different areas culminated at Hyder Chowk and merged in Seerat un Nabi (SAW) Conference where

Religious scholars addressed the Milad procession and emphasized upon the Unity among the Muslims and lead their life in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

As many as 42 large processions and rallies were taken out in Hyderabad to celebrate 12th Rabiul Awwal while 25 big events of mahafil-e-naat also organized on the same day.

Five of the biggest events of mehfil-e-naat took place in Bagha-e-Mustafa ground, Allama Iqbal ground, Puqqa Qila ground, Hussaini chowk Pareetabad and Town Hall Tandojam.

Three rallies were organized by Pakistani Sunni Tehreek at Haider Chowk, Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan in Phuleli and Muhammadi Masjid Bohri Jammat Khana.

The Police informed that around 2,000 cops were deployed for security of the rallies and other events.

Meanwhile,SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali along with Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abedin visited the entire city and participated in the main procession and reviewed the foolproof security arrangements made throughout the district.

District and police officers also reviewed routes of the main procession and monitored the routes of the main processions in connection with the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The SSP issued necessary instructions regarding security matters to the officers and jawans deployed on security.

The district and police officers felicitated all the people of islam on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) and also instructed them to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).