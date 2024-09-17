Open Menu

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (pbuh) Celebrated At Lower Dir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (pbuh) celebrated at Lower Dir

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) District Administration Blambat on Tuesday organized various events in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrtions.

Programs were organized in various educational institutions to highlight the preaching of the Holy Prophet, Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) and his life.

People from all walks of life, local and government organizations and communities held naath khwani events to mark the day.

Buildings, markets and homes throughout the area were decorated with lights and buntings.

APP/aiq-mds/

