Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated at women college

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A grand and spiritually uplifting ceremony was held at Government Graduate College for Women, B-Block, to mark the occasion of Milad e Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH). The event was attended by the college principal, Dr. Fatima Gul, faculty members and a large number of students.

Following the recitation of the Holy Quran, students presented Naats with great devotion and respect. The students also shared traditions and Ahadees of the Prophet (PBUH), which were highly appreciated by the audience.

Professor Rubina Siddique from the History Department delivered a speech, highlighting various aspects of the Prophet’s (PBUH) noble life.

She emphasized that today’s students should seek guidance from the Prophet’s (PBUH) life to improve their own lives.

The college hall was beautifully decorated with lights and flowers giving the event a unique beauty. The specialized stage decoration, led by Najia Aram from the Fine Arts Department and her students, was widely admired.

The audience enthusiastically participated by reciting Darood o Salaam.

The event concluded with a heartfelt prayer led by Madam Hanfia, seeking islam's and Pakistan’s safety, and the prosperity of the nation.