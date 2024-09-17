Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in R Y Khan with grand processions

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) was celebrated with religious zeal and fervor in Rahim Yar Khan with 47 processions, including the main event attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Nasir Javed Rana, Deputy Commissioner Khurram Parvez, and other government officials.

In his address, SP Nasir Javed Rana highlighted the significance of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) teachings, stating that his character and virtues dispelled ignorance and darkness 1,400 years ago.

Rana also emphasized the importance of emulating the Prophet's good morals and deeds to bring about positive change in society.

