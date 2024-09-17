Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrated In Tank
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 08:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Like rest of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was also celebrated with profound religious zeal and fervor in Tank on Tuesday, commemorating the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
In this regard, different ceremonies were held and processions were also taken out from different areas of the district with its attendees expressing their profound reverence and deep affection for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
The Ulema and other speakers urged the people to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to get success in this world and the hereafter.
A Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) conference was organized at Deputy Commissioner Office which was participated by Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan, other officers of administration, Ulema, students and local dignitaries in large number.
Moreover, several processions were taken out across the district. The main Milad procession was taken out from Jathar area and culminated at Wazirabad Marassah after passing through various routes of the city. Several other processions also joined this main procession at different points.
The strict security arrangements were made by the district police on the routes of the processions. The checking was done at all the entry and exit points besides walk through gates were also installed and the procession was also monitored through CCTV Cameras. The bomb disposal squad (BDS) and special branch personnel were also put on high alert.
District police Officer Aslam Nawaz Khan personally visited the main procession and inspected the security arrangements.
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jashn-e-Milad celebrated in Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations illuminate country with unity, devotion2 minutes ago
-
PM’s aide Romina plants tree to celebrate Eid-i-Miladun Nabi (PBUH))12 minutes ago
-
Islam a complete code of life, providing guiding principles for all: Gilani12 minutes ago
-
Speaker, deputy speaker greetings Muslim Ummah on sacred occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi12 minutes ago
-
Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) infinite blessing for humanity: PM22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 220,800 cusecs water42 minutes ago
-
Asim Gello congratulates Muslims on celebration of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)42 minutes ago
-
Areej Chaudhary heads to 'Beauty of the World 2024' in China52 minutes ago
-
Governor conducts interviews for VC positions52 minutes ago
-
Minister extends Eid Milad-un-Nabi greetings to Muslim world1 hour ago
-
Governor participates in Eid Milad procession1 hour ago