Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Like rest of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was also celebrated with profound religious zeal and fervor in Tank on Tuesday, commemorating the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In this regard, different ceremonies were held and processions were also taken out from different areas of the district with its attendees expressing their profound reverence and deep affection for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Ulema and other speakers urged the people to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to get success in this world and the hereafter.

A Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) conference was organized at Deputy Commissioner Office which was participated by Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan, other officers of administration, Ulema, students and local dignitaries in large number.

Moreover, several processions were taken out across the district. The main Milad procession was taken out from Jathar area and culminated at Wazirabad Marassah after passing through various routes of the city. Several other processions also joined this main procession at different points.

The strict security arrangements were made by the district police on the routes of the processions. The checking was done at all the entry and exit points besides walk through gates were also installed and the procession was also monitored through CCTV Cameras. The bomb disposal squad (BDS) and special branch personnel were also put on high alert.

District police Officer Aslam Nawaz Khan personally visited the main procession and inspected the security arrangements.