Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated peacefully in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in respective districts of Balochistan with traditional fervor and respect on Monday amid tight security.

The processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) were taken out across province under different scholars including Mufti Muhammad Shehzad Attari, Milad Committee Chairman Naeem Ahmed Madani, Allama Ahmed Raza Qambrani and others scholars to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

A large number of people including children participated the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi with holding flags in theirs areas, despite several vehicles were decorated for celebration of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

Various masques, homes, cities and buildings also had been decorated with colorful lights in Quetta and other districts of Balochsitan.

The day began with special prayers after Namaz-e-Fajr in the mosques and a salute with 21 guns was presented to mark the celebrations.

The central procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi was taken from Sariab Raod and culminated at Meezan Chowk after passing through it traditional routes of Shar-e-Iqbal and Liaqat Bazaar.

During the 12th Rabiul Awwal, scholars stressed the need to follow Holy Prophet (SAW) teaching for a peaceful life and adding that we all should promote brotherhood, tolerance, reconciliation and religious harmony among the people.

The Holy Prophet (SAW) was a model of blessing and affection therefore, he was known as Rehmatullil Aalameen (Blessing for the world) and benefactor of mankind, they lighted on the occasion.

The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed in respective districts including Quetta, Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Kharan, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Killa Saifullah, Killa, Abdullah, Loralai, Harnai, Ziarat, Pishin, Lasbella and other areas.

Security forces including police, Levies Force, Frontier Corps and Balochistan Constabulary remained high alert with enhanced police patrolling as well as elaborated security measures were made at all sensitive places to avoid and untoward incident.

The mobile services were suspended in the Quetta for security reason.