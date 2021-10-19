UrduPoint.com

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrated Peacefully In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated peacefully in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in respective districts of Balochistan with traditional fervor and respect on Monday amid tight security.

The processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) were taken out across province under different scholars including Mufti Muhammad Shehzad Attari, Milad Committee Chairman Naeem Ahmed Madani, Allama Ahmed Raza Qambrani and others scholars to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

A large number of people including children participated the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi with holding flags in theirs areas, despite several vehicles were decorated for celebration of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

Various masques, homes, cities and buildings also had been decorated with colorful lights in Quetta and other districts of Balochsitan.

The day began with special prayers after Namaz-e-Fajr in the mosques and a salute with 21 guns was presented to mark the celebrations.

The central procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi was taken from Sariab Raod and culminated at Meezan Chowk after passing through it traditional routes of Shar-e-Iqbal and Liaqat Bazaar.

During the 12th Rabiul Awwal, scholars stressed the need to follow Holy Prophet (SAW) teaching for a peaceful life and adding that we all should promote brotherhood, tolerance, reconciliation and religious harmony among the people.

The Holy Prophet (SAW) was a model of blessing and affection therefore, he was known as Rehmatullil Aalameen (Blessing for the world) and benefactor of mankind, they lighted on the occasion.

The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed in respective districts including Quetta, Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Kharan, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Killa Saifullah, Killa, Abdullah, Loralai, Harnai, Ziarat, Pishin, Lasbella and other areas.

Security forces including police, Levies Force, Frontier Corps and Balochistan Constabulary remained high alert with enhanced police patrolling as well as elaborated security measures were made at all sensitive places to avoid and untoward incident.

The mobile services were suspended in the Quetta for security reason.

Related Topics

Balochistan World Quetta Police Mobile Vehicles Alert Sibi Harnai Kalat Kharan Khuzdar Pishin Loralai Mastung Ziarat Ahmed Raza Mufti All From

Recent Stories

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to b ..

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Amba ..

2 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking ..

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking tickets with E-tickets

3 hours ago
 ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and soluti ..

ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and solutions showcased at GITEX 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.