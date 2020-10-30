UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Milad-un-Nabi PBUH Celebrated To Express Love For Last Prophet PBUH

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi PBUH celebrated to express love for Last Prophet PBUH

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :A large number of people participated in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) processions in Bahawalpur City where 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal was celebrated with religious zeal and zest and all the processions concluded peacefully.

Main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was taken out from Milad Chowk. A large number of people proceeded with the procession on cycles, motorcycles, cars, vans and tractor trollies.

Other processions were also taken out from various parts of Bahawalpur district. People have decorated mosques, houses and streets with green flags and lights to express their love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Special activities including recitation of the Holy Quran and Mahafil-e-Milad were also arranged. Leading religious scholars highlighted the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in different congregations.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Coronavirus were observed at the processions and congregations. Foolproof security arrangements were made by police while a special traffic plan was put into operation to keep the traffic flowing during processions.

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company had cleaned routes of processions and sites of Mahafil-e-Milad.

