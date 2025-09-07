Open Menu

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrated With Great Devotion In Murree

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with great devotion in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Murree district administration had made exceptional arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), celebrated with great devotion and respect at GPO Chowk the other day.

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, District Police Officer Asif Amin Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Kamran Sagheer and Assistant Commissioner Faisal Ahmed personally supervised the processions to ensure smooth and peaceful observance of the holy occasion.

Religious scholars and organizers of the processions expressed satisfaction over the “historic” arrangements on the routes, commending the efforts of the Chief Minister and district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that sabils and langar points had been set up with great care, while government buildings, markets and key public squares were decorated with banners and illuminated with lamps to mark the blessed birth of Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH).

He added that the Prophet’s birth is a source of mercy, guidance, and light for humanity as Muslims across the world celebrate this day with devotion and love.

DPO Asif Amin Awan, meanwhile, thanked religious scholars and residents for maintaining peace and harmony across the district and highlighted that effective security measures had been put in place for all events related to Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

1 day ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

2 days ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

2 days ago
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

2 days ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

2 days ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

2 days ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

2 days ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan