Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrated With Great Devotion In Murree
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Murree district administration had made exceptional arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), celebrated with great devotion and respect at GPO Chowk the other day.
Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, District Police Officer Asif Amin Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Kamran Sagheer and Assistant Commissioner Faisal Ahmed personally supervised the processions to ensure smooth and peaceful observance of the holy occasion.
Religious scholars and organizers of the processions expressed satisfaction over the “historic” arrangements on the routes, commending the efforts of the Chief Minister and district administration.
Speaking on the occasion, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that sabils and langar points had been set up with great care, while government buildings, markets and key public squares were decorated with banners and illuminated with lamps to mark the blessed birth of Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH).
He added that the Prophet’s birth is a source of mercy, guidance, and light for humanity as Muslims across the world celebrate this day with devotion and love.
DPO Asif Amin Awan, meanwhile, thanked religious scholars and residents for maintaining peace and harmony across the district and highlighted that effective security measures had been put in place for all events related to Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
