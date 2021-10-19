Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH celebrated with great religious enthusiasm in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Like others provinces of Pakistan, Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated with great respect and religious enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts on Tuesday.

The people of all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBHU) with unprecedented religious enthusiasm by illuminating their houses, bungalows, markets, bazaars and plazas besides decorating vehicles with colourful buntings.

The day dawned with 21-gun salute at the provincial capital followed by special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and freedom of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

All Government Departments, private organizations, schools, colleges and universities, public, private buildings including Governor House Peshawar, Chief Minister House, Islamia College, Peshawar Museum, Deans Trade Centre, Edwards College, University of Peshawar, Bala Hisar Fort, Radio Pakistan, ptv Centre, Peshawar Development Authority, Peshawar High Court, Supreme Court's Building, FC Plaza and Ghanta Ghar etc have artistically been illuminated in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations.

Governor House was opened for people and families in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

A large number of people, women, children, students and senior citizens visited the Governor House where they enjoyed walking on sprawling lawns of the colonial-era building.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Shah Farman mingled with the visitors, students, children and participated in 'Hamad and Naat' programs organized under Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH).

It was a public holiday in KP where all Govt and private departments including educational institutions remained closed.

The main Milad's processions was taken out from Milad Chowk Hashtnagri and Gul Bahar that passed on the prescribed routes where people offered Dorood o Salam on the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Naat.

Insaf Traders KP also took out Mild rally with over 80 decorated vehicles starting from Hasthnagri Chowk and culminated at Hayatabad.

KP Government in line of the Prime Minister's instructions, has celebrated Ashra-e-Rahmatul-Lil Aalameen (SAWW) and Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) with unprecedented religious enthusiasm across the province.

Eid Milad-un Nabi (PBUH) has also been celebrated in all seven tribal districts including South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Mohmand and Bajaur with great religious enthusiasm.

People distributed sweets, rice and others food items among poor, orphans and needy people besides organizing Milad functions.

Prof Dr Hifazat Ullah, Chairman Islamiyat Department, Islamia College Peshawar told APP that the arrival of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had proved as a great blessing of the Allah Almighty for the entire humanity including Arabs and non-Arabs.

He said Muhammad (PBUH) had broken the shackles of slavery, inequality, cruelty, injustice and eliminated all inhuman practices including worship of idols and burying of baby girls' alive forever.

In-spite of all the bitter experiences of the past, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had set an unprecedented example of tolerance and patience by announcing amnesty for everyone including rivals on the historic occasion of the conquest of Makkah.

"He (Muhammad PBUH) had neither taken any revenge nor let others harm anyone and announced open amnesty for all. Muhammad (PBUH) had been sent by the Allah Almighty as Rehmatul Lil Aalmeen for the entire humanity." In historical Hajjat-ul-Wida's sermon, Hifazat Ullah said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had emphasized upon justice and equality of all human beings and socio–economic rights of women and declared racial supremacy was unacceptable.

"He (Muhammad PBUH) gave the concept of Tauheed (oneness of Allah) that there was no one worthy of worship except Allah Almighty and Muhammad (PBUH) is the last Messenger of Allah." He said the last Prophet of Allah (PBUH) had denounced all sorts of discrimination among human beings and declared that there was no superiority of Arabs over the non-Arabs and vice versa on the basis of gender, colour and caste rather "Taqwa" (Good deeds) was the hallmark of superiority of an individual over others.

He (Muhammad PBUH) had declared that killing of a person and forceful possessing of one's property was against the teaching of islam and called for honoring of all human beings including women, minorities and senior citizens.

Dr Hifazat Ullah said, "The Holy Prophet (PBUH) restored the dignity of women whether she is a mother, wife, daughter or sister and emphasized on people to treat their women with kindness as they have right over them.

The last Prophet of Allah (PBUH) also taught to treat slaves with kindness and give them what the owners eat and wear themselves besides others facilities." Dr Hifazat said Hajjat-ul-Wida's sermon was a perfect roadmap to establish durable peace, socio-economic stability and promote interfaith harmony besides ensuring justice, equality and righteous deeds.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan said the life and Suunah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a beacon of light for the entire humanity.

In a statement here on occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrations, the Chief Minister KP said arrival of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a great blessing of Allah Almighty on the mankind.

He said every goal in life could be achieved by strictly following the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

CM said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was endeavoring for establishment of an Islamic social welfare state on the pattern of Riyast-e-Madina for benefits of all.