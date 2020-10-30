UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrated With Religious, Traditional Zeal

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 09:20 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious, traditional zeal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Faithful on Friday celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) across the country with religious and traditional zeal, renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the Islamic principles and disseminate teachings of Allah Almighty's last Messenger across the globe.

The day dawned with a 31 and 21 gun-salute in the Federal and provincial capitals respectively to pay homage to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, besides early liberation of Palestine and Kashmir for illegal occupation.

In Islamabad, the main Milad Procession was taken out from Bhutto cricket Ground, near Sitara Market, Sector G-7, which was joined by a number of small rallies and culminated at shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Mehmud at Aabpara market after passing through various routes.

Streets and roads, as well as bazaars, shopping centres, government and private buildings were beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Manual sweeping, mechanical sweeping and washing of the major roads where procession passed was ensured earlier besides deploying special staff of sanitation directorate. The availability of eight water tanker was ensured during the day.

Staff of 1122, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles also accompanied the procession to deal with any emergency situation.

At least 2,000 sanitary workers were deployed in the federal capital to ensure waste-free surroundings at the procession routes on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi.

President Dr. Arif Alvi in his message on the day underlined the need for spreading teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and true message of the Holy Quran in order to better tackle Islamophobia and highlight real spirit of islam.

A National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) Conference was held here under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking at the concluding session of the conference strongly advocated for teaching the youth about the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and informed the participants about the government's decision to teach the very subject from class 7 to 9.

As part of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations, the government has decided to observe Ishq-e-Rasool (SAAW) Week from Friday (OCT 30).

TV channels and Radio Pakistan arranged special programs and newspapers published special additions in connection with the eid.

Faithful holding green flags brought out processions in all main cities of country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Jahlum, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Karachi and Peshawar and marched on the roads.

More Stories From Pakistan

