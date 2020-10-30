UrduPoint.com
Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH) Celebrated With Religious Zeal, Fervour

Fri 30th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Lahorites on Friday celebrated the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal (birthday of the beloved Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him) with religious zeal and fervour.

The day dawned with 21-gun salute in the provincial capital.

Pak Army presented the gun salute at Yaadgar-e-Shuhada Cantt.

Pak Army Jawans raised slogans of Allah-o-Akbar, Ya Rasool Allah (PBUH) and Pakistan Zindabad.

Prayers were also offered in different mosques in the city for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

The main procession of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) was taken out from Railway station which concluded outside Data Darbar after passing through its traditional routes (Brandreth Road,Shah Alam Chowk, Anarkali and Lahori Gate).

The main procession was organized by "Jashne-e-Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) ceremonies central committee".

A large number of people of all age groups participated with religious zeal in the procession.

The participants raised slogan of Allah-o-Akbar, Ya Rasool Allah (Peace Be Upon Him), recited Darood Sharif besides Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH).

People showered rose petals on the participants of the procession while special cleanliness arrangements were made on the routes.

On the occasion, speakers highlighted the significance of the day besides presenting glorious tribute to the benefactor of the entire humanity, the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Besides the main procession, small and big procession and rallies were also taken out from Out Fall Road, Ferozpur Road, Chungi Amar Sadhu and other parts of the city.

Different Mehfil Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) programmes were also held which were attended by a large number of people.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar extended greetings to the Muslim world on the auspicious occasion of birthday of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

In his message, the chief minister said,"The holy birth of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the most propitious happening in the entire human history".

"Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), who is the benefactor of the all mankind, has emerged as a supreme example for the whole world through his immaculate character and 'Uswa-e-Husna' and introduced an exemplary socio-economic order.

"There is a need that exemplary state of Madinah should be remembered by all of us today so that we could solve our problems in the light of the glorious lifestyle of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)," Usman Buzdar added.

He said that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) taught the human beings about golden principles of love, peace, affection, equality, justice and respect of humanity.

The menace of injustice, cruelty and lawlessness could be eradicated by following the golden teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

"Pakistan can be made a citadel of peace and harmony by following 'Uswa-e-Husna' of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)," he asserted.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Assembly, WAPDA House, Railway Station and different educational institutes had been illuminated in the city.

Besides this, people had decorated and illuminated homes and bazaars, set up 'Sabeels' and 'Langar' (free food).

Beautifully prepared replicas of the 'Khana Kaba' and Roza-e-Rasool Pak (PBUH) had also been placed in different bazaars for the viewers.

Law enforcement agencies also made foolproof security arrangementsin the city to avoid any untoward incident on this auspicious occasion.

