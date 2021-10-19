Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious zeal; 7000 cops deployed to ensure security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated on Tuesday with religious zeal and fervor amid tight security arrangements.

Several processions and Milad gatherings were organized to mark the occasion while major mosques in cities and towns of the district were festively illuminated to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Rawalpindi district administration, government and private organizations also made elaborate arrangements for illumination and decoration of the buildings and parks.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed inaugurated central Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession by cutting the ribbon.

On the occasion, Member National Assembly, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Pir Muhammad Naqeeb ur Rehman, members of Markazi Seerat and Milad Committee and representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajran were present.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, best possible arrangements were made to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with great religious zeal and fervor.

A control room had also been set up in Commissioner Office. Foolproof security arrangements were made to ensure security of the faithful on Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), he added.

Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas devised foolproof security plan on the eve of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), informed a police spokesman.

Under the security plan, 3700 cops and police officers were deployed to ensure security of main Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession of Rawalpindi city while over 3000 cops and officers were also deployed in other areas of the district to guard the processions.

Total 101 Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions were taken out in Rawalpindi district on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal, he added.

Police utilized all available resources to provide foolproof security to the processions, he said.

Police officials were assisted by traffic wardens, Muhafiz Force, Punjab Constabulary, Elite Force, Special Branch, ladies police and volunteers to ensure the security.

The representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajran, members of district peace committees and Milad committees also assisted police force.

The routes of main procession were checked with the help of bomb disposal squad and special branch to avert any untoward incident.

According to a CTP spokesman, nearly 17 diversion points were set up in the city to ensure traffic flow.

As many as 490 traffic officials including 6 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 33 Inspectors, 311 Traffic Wardens and 140 Traffic Assistants were deployed to control traffic movement in the city.

Two main processions were taken out in the city. First procession was taken out from Jamia Masjid Hanfia, Jamia Masjid Road at 10 am which after passing through Pul Shah Nazar, Bani Chowk, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Liaquat Road, Fawara Chowk, Dingi Khoi and other areas culminated at its starting point.

Second Eid Milad procession was taken out in Rawalpindi Cantonment area from Chungi No. 22 at 9.30 am which after passing through Tench Bhatta Road, Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, GPO Chowk culminated at GTS Chowk.

The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 was on high alert with trained paramedical rescue staff and fully equipped emergency vehicles to provide swift response in case of any untoward incident.

Emergency vehicles were deputed at sensitive areas along with trained emergency staff to provide immediate pre-hospital emergency cover if needed.

Rawalpindi city was decorated beautifully. The roads, streets and buildings in Rawalpindi district were decorated by the faithful with colourful lights and buntings.

A number of programmes were chalked out to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion.

Different Naat committees in the city organized Naat competitions to celebrate 12 Rabi-ul-Awal. Like every year, the government and religious organizations organized a number of activities to celebrate the annual event.

As a tradition, Milad-un-Nabi processions were held in all areas of Rawalpindi district.

Punjab Government had directed all District and Tehsil administration officers to take strict security measures in this regard.