Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious zeal; 5800 cops deployed to ensure security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated here on Sunday with religious zeal and fervor amid tight security arrangements.

123 Milad processions and gatherings were organized to mark the occasion while major mosques in cities and towns of the district were festively illuminated to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Rawalpindi district administration, government and private organizations also made elaborate arrangements for illumination and decoration of the buildings and parks.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Saqib Manan, best possible arrangements were made to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with great religious zeal and fervor.

A control room had also been set up while foolproof security arrangements were made to ensure security of the faithful on Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), he added.

Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari had devised foolproof security plan on the eve of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), informed a police spokesman.

Under the security plan, 5800 cops and police officers were deployed to ensure security of 123 Milad processions including main Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession of Rawalpindi City.

Police utilized all available resources to provide foolproof security to the processions, he said.

Police officials were assisted by traffic wardens, Muhafiz Force, Punjab Constabulary, Elite Force, Special Branch, ladies police and volunteers to ensure the security.

The representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajran, members of district peace committees and Milad committees also assisted police force.

The routes of main procession were checked with the help of bomb disposal squad and special branch to avert any untoward incident.

According to a CTP spokesman, nearly 17 diversion points were set up in the city to ensure traffic flow.

As many as 513 traffic officials were deployed to control traffic movement in the city.

Two main processions were taken out in the city. First procession was taken out from Jamia Masjid Hanfia, Jamia Masjid Road.

Second Eid Milad procession was taken out in Rawalpindi Cantonment area from Chungi No. 22 which after passing through Tench Bhatta Road, Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, GPO Chowk culminated at GTS Chowk.

The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 was on high alert with trained paramedical rescue staff and fully equipped emergency vehicles to provide swift response in case of any untoward incident.

Emergency vehicles were deputed at sensitive areas along with trained emergency staff to provide immediate pre-hospital emergency cover if needed.

Rawalpindi city was decorated beautifully. The roads, streets and buildings in Rawalpindi district were decorated by the faithful with colourful lights and buntings.

A number of programmes were chalked out to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion.

Different Naat committees in the city organized Naat competitions to celebrate 12 Rabi-ul-Awal. Like every year, the government and religious organizations organized a number of activities to celebrate the annual event.

As a tradition, Milad-un-Nabi processions were held in all areas of Rawalpindi district.

Punjab Government had directed the authorities concerned to take strict security measures in this regard.

