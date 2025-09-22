Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrated With Religious Fervor
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) An impressive ceremony was held to celebrate the blessed birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Government Associate College for Women, Sihal here on Monday.
The ceremony was attended by faculty members, students, and staff who gathered to pay tribute to the noble character and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The melodious naats resonated throughout the college hall, creating an environment of devotion and reverence among the attendees.Principal Professor Sumaira Hameed emphasized the students to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in daily life and adopting his values of kindness, honesty, and service to humanity.
The ceremony concluded with collective prayers for the prosperity and progress of country, unity of the Muslim Ummah worldwide, and guidance for all humanity to follow the path shown by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
