Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious fervor in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated across Balochistan with traditional fervor and respect on Sunday amid tight security.

The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed in respective areas including Quetta, Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Kharan, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Loralai, Harnai, Ziarat, Pishin, Lasbella and other area.

The processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) were taken out across province to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Masques, homes, cities and Buildings also had been decorated with colorful lights.

The day began with special prayers after Namaz-e-Fajr in the mosques and a salute with 21 guns was presented to mark the celebrations.

The central procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi was taken from Sariab Raod and culminated at Meezan Chowk after passing through it traditional routes of Shar-e-Iqbal and Liaqat Bazaar.

During the 12th Rabiul Awwal, scholars stressed the need to follow Holy Prophet (SAW) teaching for a peaceful life and adding that we all should promote brotherhood, tolerance, reconciliation and religious harmony among the people.

The Holy Prophet (SAW) was a model of blessing and affection therefore, he was known as Rehmatullil Aalameen (Blessing for the world) and benefactor of mankind, they lighted on the occasion.

Security forces including police, Frontier Corps and Balochistan Constabulary remained high alert with enhanced police patrolling as well as elaborate security measures were made at all sensitive places to avoid and untoward incident.

Earlier, Provincial Home Minister Mir ZiaUllah Longove along police officials visited routes of Eid Milad-un-Nabi's rally to review security measures for ensuring peace during Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi in Quetta city.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Nasirabad Shuahb Azim Lehri also inspected the routes of Eid Milad-un-Nabi's rally for ensuring better security measures in the area.