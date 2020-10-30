Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) observed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) here on Friday was observed with religious zeal and fervor .

The Milad rallies and processions were taken out from various parts of the city in which scores of people participated.

The streets, roads and buildings of the city were decorated beautifully in connection with the eid.

The main procession of Eid Miald un Nabi (PBUH) organized by Anjuman-e-Islamia was taken out from Daulat Gate led by former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, caretaker of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed shrine Makhdoom Abul Hassan Gilani and seasoned politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi.

Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar, advisor to CM Hajid Javed Ansari, provincial parliamentary secretary Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Ali Haider Gilani and others also attended the procession.

The procession was culminated at Daulat Gate after passing through Hussain Agahi, Pak Gate, Chowk Shaheedan and Ghanta Ghar routes.

The Eid's procession organized by central Naat-Khwan council was taken out from Mohalla Daud Jehanian which was included in the main procession later.

The 'Sabeels and langar was distributed among the people at various parts of the procession's routes.

The reception camps were setup at various places where the turban (Dastar Bandi) of the participants was also made.

The main buildings of the city, bazaars and towns were illuminated with colorful lights.

On this occasion, foolproof security arrangements were made by the police while Rescue 1122, traffic police and other departments remained active.