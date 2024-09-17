Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) observed across northern Sindh with fervour

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Faithful celebrated Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) across the northern Sindh on Tuesday with religious zeal and fervor as thousands came out on roads in processions to mark the auspicious occasion.

Special conference events and Mahaafil-e-Milad were held to pay respect the Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), whose life and teachings were beacon of light for the entire mankind.

Hundreds of Milad processions were taken out in all major cities and towns, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababd and others.

Faithfuls offered special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of the country. Religious scholars shed light on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In Sukkur,

Islamabad, a conference was the main event of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) celebrations. The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) collaboration with district administration arranged the event.

Several Mahafil-e-Milad were also held at various areas of the Sukkur district.

Beautiful replicas of ‘’Khana-e-Ka’aba’’ and Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) were also displayed at clock tower Chowk.

All the routes of the processions had been cleaned by SMC, Rescue 15 remained high averted on any untoward incident.

As many as 200 rescuers were deployed on the occasion.

In Khairpur, the main procession of Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was taken out from Jamia Masjid Ghousia Luqman which passed through its traditional routes,

Station Road, Mirwah Road, Katchehry road, Mall Road amid foolproof security.

The participants were holding models of Khana Kaaba and Masjid-e-Nabvi besides reciting Naat Sharif and Qirat. While different Naat and Milad Committees arranged Naat and Qirat competitions in almost all the areas.

The people decorated and illuminated homes and bazaars set up ‘’Sabeels’’ and also distributed ‘’Langar’’ (free food).

In Ghotki, Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions were taken out from different parts of the city, which was wearing bridal look as the streets, roads, bazaars, shopping centres, and government buildings were beautifully decorated and illuminated with colourful lights on 12th Rabiul Awal.

In Shikarpur, various processions were taken out in connection with Eid Midal-un-Nabi.

Various religious, political, social and cultural organisations and educational institutions also arranged various programmes in connection with the Milad in the Shikarpur district.