Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Observed At Drug Rehabilitation Center
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 01:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A dignified and spiritual ceremony was organized on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) here on Friday at the rehabilitation center established by the Social Welfare Department for the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts.
Patients of the center, staff, and distinguished guests attended the event.
The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by soulful naats presented by various participants in honor of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). A Khatm-e-Quran gathering was also held, adding to the spiritual atmosphere of the event.
Bilal Afridi, in-charge of the rehabilitation center and the chief guest of the ceremony, highlighted the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
He said that the Prophet’s message of love, brotherhood, and compassion serves as a guiding principle in the journey of recovery from drugs.
Speakers on the occasion shed light on different aspects of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), emphasizing the Prophet’s golden principles of kindness, forgiveness, social reform, and love for humanity.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, sweets, gifts, and food were distributed among the participants. Special prayers were also offered for the security of Pakistan, freedom from drugs, and the unity of the Muslim Ummah.
The participants appreciated the efforts of the Social Welfare Department and expressed hope that such spiritual and intellectual programs would play a positive role in the mental and spiritual rehabilitation of drug addicts.
APP/ar-adi
