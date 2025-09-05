Open Menu

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Observed At Drug Rehabilitation Center

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed at Drug Rehabilitation Center

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A dignified and spiritual ceremony was organized on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) here on Friday at the rehabilitation center established by the Social Welfare Department for the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts.

Patients of the center, staff, and distinguished guests attended the event.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by soulful naats presented by various participants in honor of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). A Khatm-e-Quran gathering was also held, adding to the spiritual atmosphere of the event.

Bilal Afridi, in-charge of the rehabilitation center and the chief guest of the ceremony, highlighted the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said that the Prophet’s message of love, brotherhood, and compassion serves as a guiding principle in the journey of recovery from drugs.

Speakers on the occasion shed light on different aspects of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), emphasizing the Prophet’s golden principles of kindness, forgiveness, social reform, and love for humanity.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, sweets, gifts, and food were distributed among the participants. Special prayers were also offered for the security of Pakistan, freedom from drugs, and the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

The participants appreciated the efforts of the Social Welfare Department and expressed hope that such spiritual and intellectual programs would play a positive role in the mental and spiritual rehabilitation of drug addicts.

APP/ar-adi

Recent Stories

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

4 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

12 hours ago
 Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

19 hours ago
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

19 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

20 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

21 hours ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

24 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan