Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed in Balohistan with religious zeal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) observed in respective districts of Balochistan with religious zeal and traditional fervor and respect on Sunday.

The processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) were taken out across province under different leadership of scholars in respective areas of the province to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In connection with the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), the main procession was taken out from Sariab Road which was led by the leadership of Dawat-e-Islami, Tehreek-e-Labak Pakistan, Jamat-e-Ahlesunnat Pakistan Sahibzada Pir Muhammad Khalid Sultan, Milad Committee, Anjaman Khud Damane Mustafa Committee, Jamat-e Ahlesunnat.

The processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi culminated at Meezan Chowk after passing through it traditional routes of Shar-e-Iqbal and Liaqat Bazaar and other which were taken out from 13 points of Quetta City.

A large number of people including children participated the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi with holding flags in theirs areas, despite several vehicles were decorated for celebration of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

Various masques, homes, cities and buildings also had been decorated with colorful lights in Quetta and other districts of Balochsitan.

The day began with special prayers after Namaz-e-Fajr in the mosques and a salute with 21 guns was presented to mark the celebrations.

During the 12th Rabiul Awwal, Pir Muhammad Khalid Sultan, other scholars stressed the need to follow Holy Prophet (SAWW) teaching for a peaceful life.

They said that we all should promote brotherhood, tolerance, reconciliation and religious harmony among the people.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a model of blessing and affection therefore, he was known as Rehmatullil Aalameen (Blessing for the World) and benefactor of mankind, they lighted on the occasion.

The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed in respective districts including Quetta, Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Kharan, , Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Barkhan and other areas.

Security forces including police, Levies Force, Frontier Corps and Balochistan Constabulary remained high alert with enhanced Police patrolling as well as elaborated security measures were made at all sensitive places to avoid and untoward incident.

However, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddu Bizenjo congratulated all the Muslims on the auspicious occasion of the Eid Milad-un Nabi.

In his congratulatory message on the occasion of 12th Rabiul Awwal, the Chief Minister has said that today is a great day not only for Muslims but for the entire universe and humanity that today Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) came to this world as the Rehmatullil Alameen and with his arrival, ignorance was removed from the world. On this auspicious day, there is a need to fully follow the Prophet's instructions, to create a spirit of unity, harmony and tolerance, he added.