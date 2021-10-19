Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed in city

CHAKDARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) ::Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated with religious zeal and enthusiasm and took out a Milad procession from Mela Ground, Tehsil Adenzai on Tuesday.

The central Milad procession was led by Maulana Tayyab Ramora, Ibrahim Siddiqui, Maulana Wali Rehman besides a large number of people attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Maulana Ibrahim Siddiqi said " The 12-Rabi-ul-Awwal is especially important to the Muslims, because on this day the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) PBUH was born.

Maulana instructed the participants to study the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) thoroughly and enlighten lives by following the paths indicated by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Government and non-government buildings, Mosques and streets had been illuminated with fairy lights and green flags. Special prayers were offered at mosques for peace, development and prosperity of the country.