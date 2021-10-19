UrduPoint.com

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Observed In City

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed in city

CHAKDARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) ::Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated with religious zeal and enthusiasm and took out a Milad procession from Mela Ground, Tehsil Adenzai on Tuesday.

The central Milad procession was led by Maulana Tayyab Ramora, Ibrahim Siddiqui, Maulana Wali Rehman besides a large number of people attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Maulana Ibrahim Siddiqi said " The 12-Rabi-ul-Awwal is especially important to the Muslims, because on this day the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) PBUH was born.

Maulana instructed the participants to study the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) thoroughly and enlighten lives by following the paths indicated by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Government and non-government buildings, Mosques and streets had been illuminated with fairy lights and green flags. Special prayers were offered at mosques for peace, development and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Adenzai Muslim Event From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

23 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking ..

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking tickets with E-tickets

1 hour ago
 ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and soluti ..

ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and solutions showcased at GITEX 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 122 new COVID-19 cases, 157 recoveri ..

UAE announces 122 new COVID-19 cases, 157 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 TDRA presents telecom infrastructure readiness at ..

TDRA presents telecom infrastructure readiness at GITEX 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.