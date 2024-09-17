Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed in Karachi with religious fervor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal 1446AH under strict security arrangements emerged from New Memon Masjid, and after passing through on its traditional route peacefully culminated at Nishter Park, here on Tuesday.

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also attended the main procession of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH).

The small and big processions and rallies which emerged from other various parts of the city also merged into the main procession at the Naumaish chowrangi while various events were organized in the metropolis to observe the day.

Earlier, on the occasion of Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH), rallies from different areas of the city were also gathered at Kukri Ground Lyari to join the main procession onwards.

Leader of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek Muhammad Shadab Raza Naqshbandi and other central leaders led the main procession taken out from the Markaz Ahlesunnat Moin Plaza here.

MQM-Pakistan Member of Sindh Assembly Engineer Syed Usman visited the reception camp set up by Gulistan Johar Town and welcomed the participants of the procession.

Central Secretary General Shia Ulema Council Pakistan Allama Shabbir Hasan along with a delegation participated in the processions at different places places in Karachi.

Over 4000 police personnel were deployed for security arrangements on the occasion. Foolproof security measures were adopted by the police, Rangers, and other law enforcement for the procession.

All the streets, roads, and lanes leading to the route of the main procession were sealed with containers to prohibit any unwanted entry. Monitoring with the close-circuit security cameras were also performed.

The city traffic police personnel were also deployed on the route of the main procession as well as on the alternative traffic routes to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the occasion.

The participants of the processions were holding placards and banners in their hands while free food items as “Langar“ were also distributed among the participants of the main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).