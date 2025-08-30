Eid Milad un Nabi (P.B.U.H) preparations illuminate streets & bring spiritual harmony online: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) With the arrival of Eid Milad un Nabi (P.B.U.H) month, the streets come alive with colorful lights and fairy lights and social media is filled with naats and daroods, uniting hearts in love and devotion, reflecting on the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H).

Eid Milad un Nabi (P.B.U.H) brings together the essence of radiant lights and deep spiritual connection, bridging the gap between online and offline celebrations as streets glow with festive decorations and social media resounds with naats and daroods spreading harmony and devotion, according to a State news channel report.

Through photos, videos and reflections, social media has become a powerful tool for expressing love and respect for the Prophet, peace be upon him, connecting communities and fostering a sense of togetherness, even in the digital age, report added.

Report added that citizens are expressing their joy over the Eid Milad un Nabi (P.B.U.H) preparations, with many admiring the vibrant lights and decorations. The streets have never looked so beautiful.

Mehfil-e-Naats arrangements in schools have also captured the attention of many, with students excitedly participating in recitations. A parent shared, "It is wonderful to see the children so eager to honor the Prophet with such devotion."

Women at home are also sharing their heartfelt moments, posting about their efforts to decorate and prepare special meals for the occasion. "Setting up the home and arranging everything with love feels like a tribute to the Prophet," commented one woman, showing how the spirit of Eid Milad un Nabi (P.

B.U.H) is cherished in every corner of the community.

Shopkeepers have also shared their experiences on social media, commenting on the surge in demand for Eid Milad un Nabi (P.B.U.H) preparations.

"Sales have been incredible this year; people are really focused on making this celebration special," said one local shopkeeper, highlighting the increased purchases of lights, decorations and gifts.

Another shopkeeper mentioned, "Customers are looking for quality items to decorate their homes, and it is heartwarming to see the enthusiasm for this blessed occasion."

Vloggers are sharing naats and spiritual content online, spreading the joy of Eid Milad un Nabi (P.B.U.H). One vlogger posted, "Celebrating the Prophet’s birth with love and unity," as they recited naats and visited local events, connecting viewers and spreading positivity across platforms.

Kids are also seen expressing their excitement in the lead-up to Eid Milad un Nabi (P.B.U.H), with one parent commenting, My children are so thrilled this year they can not wait to help decorate the house and learn new naats for the celebrations.

The joy in their eyes when they talk about the Prophet's birth is truly heartwarming. Their enthusiasm adds a special energy to the preparations, making this occasion even more meaningful for families, the report concluded.