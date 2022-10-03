UrduPoint.com

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Preparations Underway In Badin

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) preparations underway in Badin

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, preparations for celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) on Sunday (October 9) with religious zeal are underway in Badin.

Streets, bazaars, markets, houses and offices are being illuminated while the faithful have devised plans for celebrating the day with religious fervor.

Meanwhile, a religious procession was being taken out by Anjuman Bazm Ghausia after 'Maghrib' (evening) prayer on daily basis which passed through traditional routes and culminated at Quaid-e-Azam road.

