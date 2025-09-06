Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Processions Held Peacefully In ICT Under Tight Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Federal capital Saturday observed Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with multiple processions of varying sizes, as citizens gathered to participate in religious events.
In this regard, the district administration and law enforcement agencies remained active throughout the day to ensure smooth arrangements, visiting routes of the processions and engaging with religious leaders.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon personally visited several procession routes to inspect arrangements. He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner General and relevant Assistant Commissioners, while senior police officials also joined the inspection teams. The officials reviewed security measures, traffic flow, and the coordination between different departments.
During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner met with religious scholars representing various schools of thought. The scholars expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, particularly the security measures taken along the procession routes. They appreciated the coordination between the administration, police, and organizers, highlighting that the collective efforts allowed citizens to participate in the processions without concerns.
The Deputy Commissioner noted that, in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), buildings across Islamabad were decorated, creating a festive atmosphere in markets, mosques, and neighborhoods. According to him, the administration had not only focused on security but also ensured facilitation for the participants of processions and other gatherings.
District administration officials stated that all processions, both large and small, were being monitored through drone cameras and the Safe City surveillance system. This real-time monitoring allowed authorities to respond immediately to any incident and ensured that all activities remained peaceful. The monitoring system also helped in managing traffic diversions and keeping track of crowd movement at different points.
Talking to media persons, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon emphasized that strict vigilance was being maintained across the city, with police personnel deployed at all sensitive locations.
He added that the district administration remained in constant communication with organizers to ensure smooth proceedings. Special control rooms were set up to coordinate with field teams, while mobile police units were stationed along the procession routes for quick response in case of emergencies.
The city’s central processions passed through traditional routes, with participants carrying banners, reciting naats, and distributing food among citizens. Smaller processions also moved through residential areas, adding to the religious atmosphere in the city. Citizens decorated their homes and markets with lights and flags, marking the occasion with enthusiasm.
Traffic police played a key role in managing diversions caused by the processions. Alternate routes were announced in advance, and additional wardens were deployed to guide motorists. The administration reported that despite the large gatherings, traffic remained under control due to proper planning and coordination.
The Deputy Commissioner assured that maintaining law and order during religious occasions remained a top priority for the administration. He praised the cooperation extended by religious leaders and citizens, noting that their discipline and coordination played an important role in the success of the day’s arrangements.
Religious scholars also called on citizens to observe the occasion peacefully and support the administration in maintaining harmony. They emphasized that unity among different communities was essential to mark such events with dignity and respect.
The district administration added that advanced technology, including drone surveillance and high-resolution cameras of the Safe City project, had significantly improved their capacity to monitor large public gatherings. This integration of technology into traditional policing ensured enhanced security without creating obstacles for participants.
