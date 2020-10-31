UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH) Rally Held With Religious Zeal And Fervor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH) rally held with religious zeal and fervor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :A grand rally of Eid Milad un Nabi was taken out on fourth day of the week marked as the 'week of sanctity and protection of Namoos-e-Risalst' from Doulat Gate intersection to shrine of Hazrat Shah Shamsh Sabzwari here Saturday.

It was arranged with joint venture of Young Pakistanis Organization and Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Corporation.

Religious scholars from different schools of thought including Ulema and Mushaeikh participated in the rally to pay tribute to the teachings and services of the great Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to the humanity.

Speakers including director Hajj Rehan Khokhar, Tariq Abbas Shamshi, Saeed Qadri and Muhammad Sohail spoke on the occasion that life of the Prophet (PBUH) was a torch bearer for the entire humanity.

They said time was ripe that they should hold one flag of islam to end division surfaced among Muslims hailing from different sects of the religion. They said they were ready to offer every kind of sacrifice to protect sanctity of the personality of the great Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH))

Related Topics

United Nations Hajj Punjab Young Muslim From

Recent Stories

Yaqoob Khan Nasir may be next Balochistan PML-N Pr ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

2 minutes ago

Another victim of food poisoning dies

2 minutes ago

Traffic system in Abbottabad to improve soon: DC

2 minutes ago

Deadly Quake Prompts 6-Month State of Emergency on ..

2 minutes ago

World Cities Day marked on 31 oct 2020

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.