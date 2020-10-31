Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH) rally held with religious zeal and fervor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :A grand rally of Eid Milad un Nabi was taken out on fourth day of the week marked as the 'week of sanctity and protection of Namoos-e-Risalst' from Doulat Gate intersection to shrine of Hazrat Shah Shamsh Sabzwari here Saturday.

It was arranged with joint venture of Young Pakistanis Organization and Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Corporation.

Religious scholars from different schools of thought including Ulema and Mushaeikh participated in the rally to pay tribute to the teachings and services of the great Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to the humanity.

Speakers including director Hajj Rehan Khokhar, Tariq Abbas Shamshi, Saeed Qadri and Muhammad Sohail spoke on the occasion that life of the Prophet (PBUH) was a torch bearer for the entire humanity.

They said time was ripe that they should hold one flag of islam to end division surfaced among Muslims hailing from different sects of the religion. They said they were ready to offer every kind of sacrifice to protect sanctity of the personality of the great Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH))