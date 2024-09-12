Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with religious fervour: Minister

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order visited the city on Thursday and a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee Khawaja Salman Rafique

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order visited the city on Thursday and a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan participated in the meeting. Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Home Secretary Punjab Noorul Amin Mengal and IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar were also present.

In the meeting, a detailed review of the arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in central Punjab was made.

Chairman Cabinet Committee and Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that two companies of Rangers have been deployed to support the police in Mianwali district. He said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would be celebrated with religious zeal and zest and the Punjab government will offer drinks and sweets to the participants on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

He directed contact with the peace committees and organizers for the peaceful conduct of Eid-e-Milad processions.

Khawaja Salman Rafiq said that the best coordination is going on with regard to the establishment of law and order throughout the province.

He directed the administration and police to ensure security arrangements for the routes of all central processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Provincial Ministers Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman and Bilal Akbar Khan also spoke on the occasion and instructed to follow special security protocols at sensitive places.

Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir, CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil, besides other District Commissioners and DPOs of Faisalabad Division briefed about all the arrangements.

Commissioners and RPOs from Sahiwal and Sargodha divisions also participated in the meeting through video link.